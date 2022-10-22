Shopping Cart
Karen Kingsbury Books
A Thousand Tomorrows
Cody Gunner has no use for real love. Abandoned as a child by the person he needed the most, he swears he will never allow…
Gideon's Gift
One long-ago Christmas, Earl Gibson lost the two things most precious to him: his wife and daughter. Angry and heartbroken, he ended up living on…
Maggie's Miracle
Years after one magical summer, a high-powered attorney reconnects with a grieving man from her past -- and learns that the miracles she prayed for…
Sarah's Song
Every year Sarah Lindeman celebrates Christmas the same way, placing one special ornament on her tiny tree on each of the twelve days of Christmas.…
Hannah's Hope
Raised in a political family, 15-year-old Hannah Roberts lives a lonely life with her wealthy, unaffectionate grandmother while her parents work abroad. As Christmas nears,…
Books For Hallmark Christmas Movie Fans
Finding Father Christmas & Engaging Father Christmas
By beloved author Robin Jones Gunn, two timeless, heartwarming Christmas novellas bound together for the first time in an omnibus edition.In Finding Christmas, Miranda Carson's…
Love Gently Falling
Rita Jansen is living her dream as a hairstylist in Hollywood when her father calls with news that her mother has suffered a stroke. When…
Once Upon a Winter's Heart
Emma Burcelli has suffered over a decade of dating disasters. But she concludes that love is officially dead when her grandfather Poppi suddenly passes, leaving…
Your Heart's Desire
Bestselling author Melody Carlson captures hearts with a beautifully written romance set just after World War II. It's almost New Year's 1946, a perfect time…
Charles Martin Books
A Life Intercepted
Twelve years ago Matthew "the Rocket" Rising had it all. Married to his high school sweetheart and one of the winningest quarterbacks in the history…
Unwritten
A priest changes the lives of an actress running from her past and a man hiding from his future in this heartfelt novel about loss…
Water from My Heart
New York Times bestselling author Charles Martin's breathtaking novel of love and redemption.Charlie Finn had to grow up fast, living alone by age sixteen. Highly…
Thunder and Rain
As a result of his hard exterior and lonely tendencies, Tyler Steele finds himself a single father alone in the world - until a stranger…
W.M. Paul Young Books
The Shack
Mackenzie Allen Phillips's youngest daughter, Missy, has been abducted during a family vacation, and evidence that she may have been brutally murdered is found in…
Cross Roads
Paul Young, author of the international bestseller, The Shack, tells a story of the incremental transformation of a man caught in the torments of his…
Books About Women Who Overcome
The Florence Legacy
In this novel filled with friendship, grief, and travel gone awry, three friends take their dream trip to Florence, Italy in memory of a beloved…
Someday Home
A heartwarming story that celebrates how life-changing friendships can be found in all seasons of life.The sprawling lake home Lynn Lundberg built with her husband…
The Yellow House
A Northern Irish woman's life is tangled in political and personal turmoil as she struggles to hold her family together and follow her heart. THE…
The One Good Thing
For as long as Halley Steen has known her husband Nathan, he has carried a handful of stones in his pocket. Each day he uses…
Flood
A sparkling debut set in Mark Twain's boyhood town, Flood is a story of what it means to be lost . . . and found.Laura…
Suspense & Political Thriller Books
Claiming Noah
This riveting debut novel of psychological suspense explores the dilemmas that arise when motherhood and science collide. Catriona Sinclair has always had a well-developed sense…
Duplicity
In "one of the best" political thrillers from two Washington insiders (Nelson DeMille, NYT bestselling author), America's leaders must hunt down a master terrorist in…
Treason
Major Brooke Grant must track down the double agent who is infiltrating the U.S. government in this international thriller from influential politician Newt Gingrich and…
Vengeance
In this fast-paced political thriller, Major Brooke Grant joins the president's top-secret CIA team and races around the globe in pursuit of a terrorist known…
The Quest
AUTHOR'S NOTE:An earlier, shorter version of The Quest was published in paperback in 1975. In 2013, I rewrote The Quest and doubled its length, making…
And the Whole Mountain Burned
Four-tour combat veteran Ray McPadden offers a vivid portrayal of American soldiers facing an unseen enemy and death in the Mountains of Afghanistan.Sergeant Nick Burch…
Books For Animal Lovers
Just Life
From Neil Abramson, USA Today bestselling author of Unsaid, comes a riveting novel that explores the complex connection between humans and animals. Veterinarian Samantha Lewis…
Unsaid
In this USA Today bestselling debut novel, Neil Abramson explores the beauty and redemptive power of human-animal relationships and the true meaning of communication in…
ASK ANNA
Dean Koontz is one of the world's biggest selling authors. Anna Koontz is Dean's remarkable dog who is poised to follow in her dad's footsteps…
Books For Those Who Love a Feel-Good Series
A Place Called Hope
When Quaker Pastor Sam Gardner is asked by the ill Unitarian minister to oversee a wedding in his place, Sam naturally agrees. It's not until…
A Lesson in Hope
Sam Gardner has been pastor of Hope Friends Meeting for just four months when ninety-eight-year-old member Olive Charles passes away. What's more shocking news is…
A Gathering in Hope
Bestselling author Philip Gulley offers humorous, small-town storytelling as he follows the foibles and follies of Pastor Sam Gardner. Thanks to an unexpected windfall, Sam…
Ted Dekker Books
A.D. 30
A sweeping epic set in the harsh deserts of Arabia and ancient Palestine. A war that rages between kingdoms on the earth and in the…
A.D. 33
New York Times bestselling author Ted Dekker delivers the gripping story of Maviah, a women whose life is radically transformed when she meets Jesus.They call…
Forbidden
Fleeing pursuit, with only moments to live, a young man named Rom stumbles into possession of a vial of blood and a piece of cryptic…
Sovereign
Nine years after Rom Sebastian was thrust into the most unlikely of circumstances as hero and bearer of an unimaginable secret, the alliance of his…
Mortal
Centuries have passed since civilization's brush with apocalypse. The world's greatest threats have all been silenced. There is no anger, no hatred, no war. There…