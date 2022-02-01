Valentine’s Day 2022
Love is in the air! Here are a few of our favorite titles for Valentine’s Day 2022!
The Engagement Game
by Joi-Marie McKenzie
Joi-Marie almost has it all; a thriving career, a supportive family, great friends, and an apartment in Manhattan. What she doesn't have is a husband.
Ambitious, confident, and successful, Joi-Marie believes she has it all figured out. At 28 years old, she has an enviable job as a producer, covering entertainment in New York City. Her close-knit family is loving and encouraging, and her boyfriend, Adam, is as close to perfect as you can get -- except for the fact that he won't propose.
Like most women, Joi-Marie has a checklist of what the perfect life looks like. She has the career, the friends, the apartment, and the lifestyle she has always wanted. But, when the husband she wants doesn't fall into place, she decides to play the game-theengagement game-in order to get Adam to drop down on one knee.
After receiving a laundry list of advice on how to secure a proposal -- even researching how to cook "engagement chicken" -- Joi-Marie realizes that, in the process of trying to attain her perfect life, she has slowly become a person she doesn't recognize. With this discovery, she must make a decision: pretend to be someone she's not in order to have the life she envisioned. . .or have the courage to be herself and find her happily ever after in a way she never expected.
Love in 90 Days
by Diana Kirschner, PhD
The Book That Has Led to Countless Happy Marriages
Finding true love is possible in just 90 days. Renowned relationship expert and clinical psychologist, Dr. Diana Kirschner, uses the latest research, clinical, and personal experience to show you how. Dr. Diana knows the questions single women everywhere face: "Why am I attracted to the wrong kind of guys?" "Why is he just not that into me?" "Why can't I seem to find the One?"
When it comes to love, most single women unconsciously make the same mistakes over and over again regardless of age, work success, or the type of man they are dating. Isn't it time to try a new approach to dating?
Used by Tens of Thousands of Women Worldwide
Drawing on her experience coaching tens of thousands of single women all over the world, Dr. Diana pulls no punches. She outlines a program that gets women on the fast track to smash through their self-sabotage and forge a healthy love relationship.
In Love in 90 Days you'll find insights and practical advice on:
- Deadly dating patterns. Identify and break them!
- How to find great guys online and offline
- Rapid healing from heartbreak: bounce back better than ever
- Irresistible self-confidence: eradicate destructive dating beliefs and turbocharge your self-esteem.
- Understand dating games men play
- Unique issues faced by African-Americans, single mothers, and women over 45
- Creating a Diamond Self-Makeover that makes you POP!
- How to have great BODY self-confidence no matter what your weight or body type
- One key secret to using affirmations to activate true love in your life
- The rise of "Ghosting" and how to protect yourself
- How to avoid online romance scams and bots that steal your money, your time and your heart
Sealing the Deal
by Diana Kirschner, PhD
Through her bestseller, Love in 90 Days, Dr. Diana Kirschner helped thousands of women find true love. Now she has written the perfect follow-up: SEALING THE DEAL, a unique guide to deepen any love relationship, to move from casual to committed, and ultimately to go from the anxiety of not knowing where things are going...to the security of fulfilling and lasting love.
Love Mentor Dr. Diana offers revolutionary advice for finding-and keeping-the one you love:
- Create irresistible attraction and an atmosphere that men love to be around.
- Find out the single most important thing you can do to get a sincere commitment from the guy you want.
- Keep that crazy-in-love feeling going, no matter how long you've been together.
- Learn the secret to instantly resolving conflict with your man.
- Know when to have "the talk": Don't think it matters when you bring it up? Think again.
- Avoid the biggest mistake women make when he's "not ready" for a commitment
- Get your relationship back and better than ever, even if he has cheated
If you have love problems, Dr. Diana has the solutions. This book is your key to creating your own happiest-ever-after now.
Start, Love, Repeat
by Dorcas Cheng-Tozun
A prescriptive guide to how to keep your relationship strong when there's a start-up in the family.
The idea of starting your own business is exhilarating and inspiring. It's one over 30 million Americans pursue. But being the significant other of an entrepreneur is not so glamorous. Boundaries between work and home disappear. Personal savings and business funds become intertwined. You can feel like a single parent as your spouse travels, works late hours, and answers calls and e-mails 24-7.You may even sacrifice a career or move your home for the sake of the business.
But there are strategies you can use to combat all this stress and uncertainty. Whether you're new to the start-up world, or a long-term entrepreneurial partner, Start, Love, Repeat will help you understand exactly how a start-up affects your lives-and what you can do to build a happy and healthy relationship in the midst of the madness. Dorcas Cheng-Tozun has not only done extensive research, she has lived through the perils and pitfalls of being with an entrepreneur as the wife of the CEO and cofounder of successful start-up d.light. She offers clear-sighted, first-hand advice for any couple considering making the same leap. She further draws on interviews with other successful entrepreneurs and their significant others, executive coaches, marriage-family therapists, venture capitalists, and start-up authorities to provide practical insights and steps any couple can take to build a strong relationship while launching that dream business.
Falling in Love for All the Right Reasons
by Dr. Neil Clark Warren
Other Ken Abraham
A Thousand Tomorrows
by Karen Kingsbury
In this mass market edition, #1 bestselling author Karen Kingsbury weaves a powerful story of a young couple whose love must face the ultimate challenge.
Cody Gunner has no use for real love. Abandoned as a child by the person he needed the most, he swears he will never allow himself to love again. Ali Daniels denies love as well. Carrying a terrible secret, she lives life to the fullest, taking risks and refusing relationships. When Cody and Ali meet, their first instincts are to hide behind their emotional walls, seemingly doomed to repeat the patterns they have established for most of their lives. But their attraction is too strong, and soon they're doomed in another way, for neither can avoid falling in love, regardless of the consequences. Only after three years--a thousand tomorrows later--do they realize at what cost their relationship comes. In the end, they must decide if love is worth the ultimate price.
Just Beyond the Clouds
by Karen Kingsbury
#1 bestselling author Karen Kingsbury tells the heartwrenching story of Cody Gunner, a widower fighting for stability, and the woman who wants to help him trust again -- even when trust is the most terrifying thing of all.
Still aching over his wife's death, Cody Gunner can't bear the thought of also letting go of his Down's Syndrome brother, Carl Joseph. Cody wants his brother home, where he will be safe and cared for, not out on his own in a world that Cody knows all too well can be heartless and insecure. So when Carl Joseph's teacher, Elle, begins championing his independence, she finds herself at odds with Cody. But even as these two battle it out, they can't deny the instinctive connection they share, and Cody faces a crisis of the heart. What if Elle is the one woman who can teach Cody that love is still possible? If Cody can let go of his lingering anger, he might just see that sometimes the brightest hope of all lies just beyond the clouds.
