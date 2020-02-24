Trailblazing Female Authors
Trailblazer
by Dorothy Butler Gilliam
Dorothy Butler Gilliam, whose 50-year-career as a journalist put her in the forefront of the fight for social justice, offers a comprehensive view of racial relations and the media in the U.S.
Remember the Ladies
by Angela P. Dodson
One of the best women’s suffrage books, Remember the Ladies releases in paperback for the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with unforgettable stories of the courageous leaders who secured women’s right to vote.
Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge
by Judge Jeanine Pirro
Judge Pirro’s last book, #1 NY Times bestseller, Liars, Leakers and Liberals, exposed the plot to destroy first the Trump campaign and then the Trump administration. Picking up where she left off, Radicals, Resistance and Revenge features Judge Jeanine’s keen analysis of explosive new information revealed about the anti-Trump conspirators, their corrupt methods and possible crimes, and dissects the Left’s subversive plot against the foundation of American liberty.
Liars, Leakers, and Liberals
by Judge Jeanine Pirro
Get the story the Fake News media doesn’t want you to hear in the #1 New York Times bestseller: a withering indictment of the Deep State plot against Trump and a firsthand account of the real presidency, based on interviews with the Trump family and top administration officials.
Boots in the Ashes
by Cynthia Beebe
The thrilling career of ATF agent Cynthia Beebe is told through the lens of six-high profile cases involving bombings, arson, and the Hell’s Angels.
Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain
by Kathy Barnette
In NOTHING TO LOSE, EVERYTHING TO GAIN, Barnette writes about why liberal policies have failed the black community time and time again – and will fail the larger American community as Democrats rush to the hard Left of the party. From the “Great Society” to Kanye West’s ongoing war with the liberal establishment, this book provides sharp, eloquent commentary on the most pressing issues facing black Americans today: broken family structure, loss of identity, the legacy of slavery, and more.
All Day
by Liza Jessie Peterson
All Day is a behind-the-bars, personal glimpse into the issue of mass incarceration via an unpredictable, insightful and ultimately hopeful reflection on teaching teens while they await sentencing.
Life Is Short, Don't Wait to Dance
by Valorie Kondos Field
With Steve Cooper
Highly acclaimed UCLA Women’s gymnastics coach of 7 NCAA championships Valorie Kondos Field shares insights on how to use uniqueness and authenticity to achieve success.
Our Broken America
by Jackie Cushman
Foreword by Newt Gingrich
Read by Eliza Foss
Necessary Noise
by Star Parker
With Richard Manning
Popular FOX commentator Star Parker explains why today’s noisy political rhetoric is good for you and provides specifics on why Trump’s presidency is vital for America’s future.