Our Favorite Books by Newt Gingrich

In this fast-paced political thriller, Major Brooke Grant joins the president's top-secret CIA team and races around the globe in pursuit of a terrorist known only as the Falcon.

On the day of Major Brooke Grant's wedding, an explosive-packed rental truck detonates a deadly bomb, killing hundreds of her friends and family and endangering D.C.'s most powerful politicians.





Saved by a last-minute fluke, Brooke seeks revenge against the master terrorist responsible, an international radical Islamist who is determined to murder her, bring America to its knees, and create a modern-day caliphate.





With help from an odd duo -- a Saudi intelligence officer and an Israeli Mossad agent -- Brooke goes after her elusive zealot nemesis. But before the team can close in on their target, they discover that America's worst nightmare has come true.





Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and Pulitzer Prize finalist Pete Earley deliver fast-paced writing and a frighteningly believable plot in this third installment of the bestselling Brooke Grant series. Set against the backdrop of Washington's political intrigue, Vengeance is a heart-pounding thriller that raises serious questions about our national security, the power of religious faith to inspire good and evil, the consequences of revenge, and the validity of our constitutional safeguards.