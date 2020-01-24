John C. Maxwell’s Best Books About Leadership

American author John C. Maxwell is an internationally recognized leadership expert and speaker who has written over fifty books about motivation and leadership. He is also the founder of the John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, and EQUIP and INJOY Stewardship Services. Every year, Maxwell speaks to Fortune 500 companies, presidents of nations, and many top international business leaders. As a man who is often referred to as America’s #1 leadership authority, Maxwell’s books are certainly worth a read. But where to begin? Here are some of the highlights from John C. Maxwell’s bibliography.

Wisdom on Leadership Coming to bookshelves everywhere in April 2020, John C. Maxwell's latest book is a collection of 120 of the author's most inspirational quotes. Whether you're just starting your leadership journey or are looking for that motivation to reach for your next promotion, this book provides helpful words of wisdom to help push you forward. Maxwell's leadership philosophies are clear and easy to put into effect, making his words not only inspirational but also just good, practical advice. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Emily Martin earned her Ph.D. at the University of Southern Mississippi. She also works as a contributor for Book Riot and as a blogger/podcaster at Book Squad Goals.