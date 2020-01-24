John C. Maxwell’s Best Books About Leadership
American author John C. Maxwell is an internationally recognized leadership expert and speaker who has written over fifty books about motivation and leadership. He is also the founder of the John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, and EQUIP and INJOY Stewardship Services. Every year, Maxwell speaks to Fortune 500 companies, presidents of nations, and many top international business leaders. As a man who is often referred to as America’s #1 leadership authority, Maxwell’s books are certainly worth a read. But where to begin? Here are some of the highlights from John C. Maxwell’s bibliography.
How Successful People Think
by John C. Maxwell
John C. Maxwell believes that what all successful people from all walks of life have in common is the way they think, and in this book, he wants to help you learn how to think like a successful person. That means being able to improvise, be creative, and question popular thinking. Maxwell focuses on how and when to think outside of the box, and how to tap into your most creative self.
The 5 Levels of Leadership
by John C. Maxwell
You don't have to be the boss of a company to be a leader. That's the first thing John C. Maxwell wants you to understand when you start reading this book. In fact, being the "boss" is only one of five levels of leadership. Those levels are: Position (people follow you because they have to); Permission (people follow you because they want to); Production (people follow you because of what you've accomplished); People Development (people follow you because of what you have done for them personally); Pinnacle (people follow you because of your reputation and what you represent). In this book, John C. Maxwell shows you how to master each level of leadership to become a more successful, influential, and respected leader.
Good Leaders Ask Great Questions
by John C. Maxwell
John C. Maxwell believes in asking questions. Questions are how you learn about and connect with other people. They're how you learn about yourself, challenge yourself, and grow. In this book, Maxwell shows you how asking the right questions can absolutely change your life. What makes questions so important? What questions should you be asking yourself for personal growth and development? What questions should you be asking your team to connect with them and arrive at better solutions? Here, Maxwell answers all of these questions and more.
The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth
by John C. Maxwell
In this book, John C. Maxwell outlines 15 principles that he believes support personal growth every time. Some examples of these principles include: The Law of the Mirror (You Must See Value in Yourself to Add Value to Yourself); The Law of Awareness (You Must Know Yourself to Grow Yourself); The Law of Modeling (It's Hard to Improve When You Have No One But Yourself to Follow); The Law of the Rubber Band (Growth Stops When You Lose the Tension Between Where You are and Where You Could Be); The Law of Contribution (Developing Yourself Enables You to Develop Others). These are just five of the fifteen laws Maxwell expands upon in this highly inspirational book about tapping into your best self.
How Successful People Lead
by John C. Maxwell
As Maxwell has said before, being a leader is much more than having the title and becoming the boss. To be a true leader, you must know how to inspire others and invest in future leaders. Leading is not just about getting the job in front of you done. It's about looking to the future and thinking about how far you can make your influence reach. Through his advice in this book, Maxwell believes that readers can reach the pinnacle of leadership.
What Successful People Know about Leadership
by John C. Maxwell
In Good Leaders Ask Great Questions, Maxwell gave examples of when to ask questions and what to ask. Here, he answers many of the questions he's been asked by people in many different stages of their careers. Some of those questions include: How can you be a leader if you're at the bottom? How do you motivate an unmotivated person? How can you succeed with a leader who is difficult to work with? How do you find a balance between leading others and producing? What gives a leader sustainability? Wherever you are in your leadership journey, Maxwell has answers to your questions.
Wisdom on Leadership
by John C. Maxwell
Coming to bookshelves everywhere in April 2020, John C. Maxwell's latest book is a collection of 120 of the author's most inspirational quotes. Whether you're just starting your leadership journey or are looking for that motivation to reach for your next promotion, this book provides helpful words of wisdom to help push you forward. Maxwell's leadership philosophies are clear and easy to put into effect, making his words not only inspirational but also just good, practical advice.
Emily Martin earned her Ph.D. at the University of Southern Mississippi. She also works as a contributor for Book Riot and as a blogger/podcaster at Book Squad Goals.