Independence Day 2022 from Center Street
Celebrate the 4th of July with a book about our incredible country! Below are our favorite titles for adults and kids to celebrate and learn more about the United States:
American Crusade
by Pete Hegseth
Defeating Big Government Socialism
by Newt Gingrich
Bestselling author and former Speaker Newt Gingrich reveals how Big Government Socialism is crippling America—and offers strategies and insights for everyday citizens to overcome its influence.
In communities across our country, Americans are debating Critical Race Theory, vaccine mandates, tax increases, rising inflation, online censorship, and a host of other important issues.
We have serious decisions to make about the future of our nation. Do we want big government, or limited government? Do we want to work hard and keep what we earn, or do we want government to decide how our money is spent? Do we want our children to learn how to think in school, or be told what to think? Do we want to make our own decisions about health care, or should the federal government dictate our treatments? Should American companies compete on a level playing field, or should Washington decide who wins and loses?
Speaker Gingrich analyzes these questions, describes the polling that shows what the American Majority wants, and illustrates how we can create a safer, more prosperous, and secure future for America.
In Defeating Big Government Socialism, best-selling author and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich explains how Americans must confront Big Government Socialism, which has taken over the modern Democratic Party, big business, news media, entertainment, and academia. He also offers strategies and insights for everyday citizens to save America’s future and ensure it remains the greatest nation on earth.
TOPGUN'S TOP 10
by Guy M Snodgrass
Quotes for Conservatives
by Garry Apgar
In the Company of Heroes
by James Kitfield
In the Company of Heroes will feature in-depth narrative profiles of the twenty-five post-9/11 Medal of Honor awardees who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. This book will focus on the stories of these extraordinary people, expressed in their own voices through one-on-one interviews, and in the case of posthumous awards, through interviews with their brothers in arms and their families. The public affairs offices of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the individual armed services, as well as the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, have expressed their support for this project.
Stories include Marine Corps Corporal William "Kyle" Carpenter, who purposely lunged toward a Taliban hand grenade in order to shield his buddy from the blast; Navy SEAL team leader Britt Slabinski, who, after being ambushed and retreating in the Hindu Kush, returned against monumental odds in order to try to save one of his team who was inadvertently lost in the fight; and Ranger Staff Sergeant Leroy Petry, who lunged for a live grenade, threw it back at the enemy, and saved his two Ranger brothers.
True Reagan
by James Rosebush
And why does it matter to the nation today?
Just the mention of his name still evokes deep admiration and affection among Americans of every stripe, on both sides of the aisle. Many have previously sought to capture the essence of this very public figure often called "mysterious and unknowable." But now, as James Rosebush tells Reagan's story from first-hand experience in TRUE REAGAN, we come closer to understanding the heart of this great American.
In his roles as the longest-serving Chief of Staff to Nancy Reagan and Deputy Assistant to President Reagan (his point man on philanthropy and public/private partnerships), James Rosebush had unrivaled one-on-one access to Reagan, observing his personality, his decision-making, his guarded nature. Rosebush's revelations are moving and meant to inspire us to look to our 40th President for guidance now as we face the global challenges of a complicated 21st century.
Ronald Reagan was first and foremost an intensely private person, although the life he led placed him at the center of people's attention from his earliest years. Small-town boy and college athlete, sportscaster and lifelong sports fan, actor and movie star, union leader and TV spokesman, Democrat and Republican, governor and president: what an incredible and extraordinary path. Rosebush tells how his center core was formed by his mother, who devoted herself to helping others even as the Reagans struggled themselves. The spiritual foundation she instilled in him by teaching him the Bible governed his thoughts, beliefs and actions all his life.
In a very real sense, his upbringing destined Reagan to become a global evangelist for American Exceptionalism - but importantly, as Rosebush learned first-hand, that did not mean Reagan thought Americans themselves were superior, as today's pundits and politicians often preach. Rather, Reagan believed that the ideals of America's founding were superior, enabling all Americans to live lives based on high ideals and spiritual principles, and thus achieve unparalleled success. Reagan was uniquely able to lead from true conviction and strength, his confidence stemming from an unshakeable fundamental belief system.
Better understanding the essence of this inspiring and principled leader is critical to our future. Journey back with Rosebush through the innumerable examples he recounts from first-hand observation and marvel once again at TRUE REAGAN.
Praying for America
by Dr. Robert Jeffress
Rediscovering God in America
by Newt Gingrich
Photographs by Callista Gingrich
by Callista Gingrich
In this New York Times bestseller, join Newt and Callista Gingrich on a walking tour of Washington, D.C. and learn about the great people, events, and ideas that shaped the religious founding of America.
Explore the architecture and beauty of America's capital with Newt and Callista Gingrich. You'll tour Washington, D.C. to view the nation's monuments and memorials, including the United States Capitol and the National Archives, where Thomas Jefferson's immortal words jump off the page.
But this is not just a walking tour; this is a tour of American history -- of the patriotic founders who were shaped by the fervent belief that America is one nation under God. With this guide, you'll rediscover the soul of our country and find a profound path of discovery and renewal.
The Story of America's Birthday
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan
The Story of "The Star-Spangled Banner"
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan
30,000 Stitches
by Amanda Davis
Illustrated by Sally Wern Comport
Discover the inspiring story of the American flag that flew over Ground Zero, traveled across all fifty states as it was repaired, and returned to New York as a restored symbol of unity.
The flag was brought out of storage in 2008 when the New York Says Thank You Foundation headed to Greensburg, Kansas, a town nearly destroyed by a tornado. NYSTY brought the flag with them, sparking a grassroots restoration effort that traveled over 120,000 miles across all fifty states, bringing together thousands of people, and helping America heal and rebuild . . . hand by hand, thread by thread, one stitch at a time.
This book is the story of that journey, a journey that ended at the opening of the National September 11 Museum, where the flag remains today. Along the way, the flag was restored using pieces of retired flags from every state—including a piece of the flag that Abraham Lincoln was laid on after he was shot at Ford's Theater and threads from the original Star-Spangled Banner flag, which flew at Fort McHenry in the War of 1812 and inspired Francis Scott Key to write the national anthem. The pieces and threads were stitched in by military veterans, first responders, educators, students, community-service heroes, and family members of 9/11 victims, among others. At each stop, communities came together to remember, to heal, and to unite.
What Is America?
by Michelle Medlock Adams
Illustrated by Amy Wummer
Little learners can discover the symbols, values, and beliefs that make America so great with this patriotic follow-up to best-selling board books What Is Christmas? and What Is Easter?
In this engaging look at America, Michelle Medlock Adams introduces little ones to the beliefs and ideals that make America unique. Heartfelt and humorous questions ponder all of the things that America might be about-the flag, the Fourth of July, the Statue of Liberty. Readers quickly learn that America is about more than symbols and monuments. It's a land of freedom and democracy where dreams come true. Whimsical artwork and rhyming verse will capture children's imaginations as they explore what America means to them.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use