Independence Day 2022 from Center Street

 

Celebrate the 4th of July with a book about our incredible country! Below are our favorite titles for adults and kids to celebrate and learn more about the United States:

 

 

American Crusade

by Pete Hegseth

Join the political and cultural fight for America's freedom -- and learn how to protect our nation from the leftist agenda -- with this essential guide from Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth.

In American Crusade, Pete Hegseth explores whether the election of President Donald J. Trump was sign of a national rebirth, or instead the final act of a nation that has surrendered to Leftists who demand socialism, globalism, secularism, and politically-correct elitism. Can real America still win? And how?

Hegseth is an old-school patriot who is on a mission to do his part to save our Republic. This book celebrates all that America stands for, while motivating and mustering fellow patriots to stand ready to defend -- and save -- our great country. As he travels around the country talking to American citizens from all walks of life, Hegseth reveals the common wisdom of average Americans -- and how ready they are to join the cultural battlefield. Now is that time, and Hegseth has written the playbook.

American Crusade is written with the same insight, politically incorrect candor, and humor that has made his television show one of the most highly-rated in America.

 

Defeating Big Government Socialism

by Newt Gingrich

Bestselling author and former Speaker Newt Gingrich reveals how Big Government Socialism is crippling America—and offers strategies and insights for everyday citizens to overcome its influence.
 
In communities across our country, Americans are debating Critical Race Theory, vaccine mandates, tax increases, rising inflation, online censorship, and a host of other important issues. 
 
We have serious decisions to make about the future of our nation. Do we want big government, or limited government? Do we want to work hard and keep what we earn, or do we want government to decide how our money is spent? Do we want our children to learn how to think in school, or be told what to think? Do we want to make our own decisions about health care, or should the federal government dictate our treatments? Should American companies compete on a level playing field, or should Washington decide who wins and loses? 

Speaker Gingrich analyzes these questions, describes the polling that shows what the American Majority wants, and illustrates how we can create a safer, more prosperous, and secure future for America.  
 
In Defeating Big Government Socialism, best-selling author and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich explains how Americans must confront Big Government Socialism, which has taken over the modern Democratic Party, big business, news media, entertainment, and academia. He also offers strategies and insights for everyday citizens to save America’s future and ensure it remains the greatest nation on earth.

 

TOPGUN'S TOP 10

by Guy M Snodgrass

Learn how to be a leader in your own life and career with expert advice from one of the Navy's elite TOPGUN instructors.

During a twenty-year career in uniform, Guy Snodgrass became one of the most skilled fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy, commanding combat jets over some of the most dangerous war zones in the world -- and he did it all using the lessons he learned at the Navy's Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN).

The real-life inspiration for the blockbuster films Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School trains the top one percent of our nation's fighter pilots. Over the course of twelve weeks, these pilots are drilled on aerial tactics, combat, and skills required to win in any organization. Ordinary people are transformed into world-class leaders. Pilots, like Commander Snodgrass, who remain on staff as TOPGUN instructors, are held to even higher and more demanding standards.

In TOPGUN's Top 10, Commander Snodgrass distills some of the most important lessons he's learned and taught over the course of his career into a taut, engaging book for readers of all ages and experience levels. It's the perfect gift for anyone looking to change careers, excel in the workplace, or find their way in the world after college graduation. Smart, practical, and direct, Snodgrass's account of real TOPGUN experience will inspire a new generation of leaders.

 

Quotes for Conservatives

by Garry Apgar

This unique, up-to-date assemblage of quotes drawn from history's rich conservative heritage is the ideal gift and resource for students, speechmakers, politicians, and anyone interested in great ideas and abiding truths.

The conservative tradition in America dates back to the nation's Founding. In a time when conservatives find themselves under constant attack by self-righteous liberals, QUOTES FOR CONSERVATIVES celebrates enduring expressions of proven principles and core values.

Quotes for Conservatives includes quotations from eminent figures ranging from George Washington and Edmund Burke to Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, and Rush Limbaugh. The book covers all the vital topics that concern conservatives: the deep state, immigration, taxes, capitalism, political correctness, religion, and much more. Garry Apgar has gathered all the wit, wisdom, and insight of these quotes into one classic collection illustrated with 22 lively line drawings.

Quotes for Conservatives is the perfect present for any proud right-thinking, freedom-loving conservative in your life.

 

In the Company of Heroes

by James Kitfield

An award-winning military journalist tells the amazing stories of twenty-five soldiers who've won the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military award.

In the Company of Heroes will feature in-depth narrative profiles of the twenty-five post-9/11 Medal of Honor awardees who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. This book will focus on the stories of these extraordinary people, expressed in their own voices through one-on-one interviews, and in the case of posthumous awards, through interviews with their brothers in arms and their families. The public affairs offices of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the individual armed services, as well as the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, have expressed their support for this project.

Stories include Marine Corps Corporal William "Kyle" Carpenter, who purposely lunged toward a Taliban hand grenade in order to shield his buddy from the blast; Navy SEAL team leader Britt Slabinski, who, after being ambushed and retreating in the Hindu Kush, returned against monumental odds in order to try to save one of his team who was inadvertently lost in the fight; and Ranger Staff Sergeant Leroy Petry, who lunged for a live grenade, threw it back at the enemy, and saved his two Ranger brothers.

 

True Reagan

by James Rosebush

WHAT MADE RONALD REAGAN TICK? What was the secret to his greatness, the source of his influence, the key to his character, the strength behind his leadership?

And why does it matter to the nation today?

Just the mention of his name still evokes deep admiration and affection among Americans of every stripe, on both sides of the aisle. Many have previously sought to capture the essence of this very public figure often called "mysterious and unknowable." But now, as James Rosebush tells Reagan's story from first-hand experience in TRUE REAGAN, we come closer to understanding the heart of this great American.

In his roles as the longest-serving Chief of Staff to Nancy Reagan and Deputy Assistant to President Reagan (his point man on philanthropy and public/private partnerships), James Rosebush had unrivaled one-on-one access to Reagan, observing his personality, his decision-making, his guarded nature. Rosebush's revelations are moving and meant to inspire us to look to our 40th President for guidance now as we face the global challenges of a complicated 21st century.

Ronald Reagan was first and foremost an intensely private person, although the life he led placed him at the center of people's attention from his earliest years. Small-town boy and college athlete, sportscaster and lifelong sports fan, actor and movie star, union leader and TV spokesman, Democrat and Republican, governor and president: what an incredible and extraordinary path. Rosebush tells how his center core was formed by his mother, who devoted herself to helping others even as the Reagans struggled themselves. The spiritual foundation she instilled in him by teaching him the Bible governed his thoughts, beliefs and actions all his life.

In a very real sense, his upbringing destined Reagan to become a global evangelist for American Exceptionalism - but importantly, as Rosebush learned first-hand, that did not mean Reagan thought Americans themselves were superior, as today's pundits and politicians often preach. Rather, Reagan believed that the ideals of America's founding were superior, enabling all Americans to live lives based on high ideals and spiritual principles, and thus achieve unparalleled success. Reagan was uniquely able to lead from true conviction and strength, his confidence stemming from an unshakeable fundamental belief system.

Better understanding the essence of this inspiring and principled leader is critical to our future. Journey back with Rosebush through the innumerable examples he recounts from first-hand observation and marvel once again at TRUE REAGAN.


 

Praying for America

by Dr. Robert Jeffress

Discover how to pray powerful prayers for God to bless and unite America in this inspiring guide from the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church.

The most patriotic thing you can do for America is pray for America. In times of division and disaster, our country has a long history of turning to God. Robert Jeffress, the senior pastor of a 14,000-member church in Dallas, Texas, and a Fox News contributor, believes it should be no different today. "When we seek God's help and pray about the issues that affect our lives," writes Jeffress, "we influence the fate of our families, our churches, and our nation. It has happened before in history, and it can happen again."
Each chapter of this uplifting book includes an inspiring story demonstrating the power of faith in the life of our nation, a prayer, and a relevant passage of Scripture to inspire and encourage you in praying intently for our country. In these increasingly divided times, Praying for America will serve as a very necessary and timely reminder that "In God, we trust."

 

Rediscovering God in America

by Newt Gingrich

Photographs by Callista Gingrich

by Callista Gingrich

In this New York Times bestseller, join Newt and Callista Gingrich on a walking tour of Washington, D.C. and learn about the great people, events, and ideas that shaped the religious founding of America.

Explore the architecture and beauty of America's capital with Newt and Callista Gingrich. You'll tour Washington, D.C. to view the nation's monuments and memorials, including the United States Capitol and the National Archives, where Thomas Jefferson's immortal words jump off the page.

But this is not just a walking tour; this is a tour of American history -- of the patriotic founders who were shaped by the fervent belief that America is one nation under God. With this guide, you'll rediscover the soul of our country and find a profound path of discovery and renewal.

 

 

The Story of America's Birthday

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan

Teach your little historian about the founding of America with this exciting and educational board book about the history of this great country.
 
This simple, engaging book introduces little ones to the story of the origins of America. Colorful illustrations paired with the toddler-friendly text help to explain the connection between the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution, and today's Fourth of July festivities. Thoroughly researched, historically accurate, and accessible for even the youngest of children, The Story of America's Birthday helps kids understand the reasons we celebrate the birthday of our country every year.
 

Board book

 

The Story of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan

Introduce little learners to the intriguing story behind America's national anthem with this fun and educational board book.
 
What's the story behind America's national anthem? With this simple and factual introduction, young children will learn how the words to "The Star-Spangled Banner" came to be written. Engaging illustrations depict when Francis Scott Key witnessed a battle in the War of 1812 and memorialized it in a moving poem. In addition, toddlers will learn basic "flag manners." Thoroughly researched and historically accurate, this board book distills a pivotal moment in history for little learners.

 

30,000 Stitches

by Amanda Davis

Illustrated by Sally Wern Comport

Discover the inspiring story of the American flag that flew over Ground Zero, traveled across all fifty states as it was repaired, and returned to New York as a restored symbol of unity.

In the days following September 11th, a 30-foot American flag hung torn and tattered at 90 West Street, across from Ground Zero. A few weeks later, the flag was taken down by a construction crew and tucked away in storage, where it stayed for nearly seven years.

The flag was brought out of storage in 2008 when the New York Says Thank You Foundation headed to Greensburg, Kansas, a town nearly destroyed by a tornado. NYSTY brought the flag with them, sparking a grassroots restoration effort that traveled over 120,000 miles across all fifty states, bringing together thousands of people, and helping America heal and rebuild . . . hand by hand, thread by thread, one stitch at a time.

This book is the story of that journey, a journey that ended at the opening of the National September 11 Museum, where the flag remains today. Along the way, the flag was restored using pieces of retired flags from every state—including a piece of the flag that Abraham Lincoln was laid on after he was shot at Ford's Theater and threads from the original Star-Spangled Banner flag, which flew at Fort McHenry in the War of 1812 and inspired Francis Scott Key to write the national anthem. The pieces and threads were stitched in by military veterans, first responders, educators, students, community-service heroes, and family members of 9/11 victims, among others. At each stop, communities came together to remember, to heal, and to unite.
 
 

Hardcover

 

What Is America?

by Michelle Medlock Adams

Illustrated by Amy Wummer

Little learners can discover the symbols, values, and beliefs that make America so great with this patriotic follow-up to best-selling board books What Is Christmas? and What Is Easter?

In this engaging look at America, Michelle Medlock Adams introduces little ones to the beliefs and ideals that make America unique. Heartfelt and humorous questions ponder all of the things that America might be about-the flag, the Fourth of July, the Statue of Liberty. Readers quickly learn that America is about more than symbols and monuments. It's a land of freedom and democracy where dreams come true. Whimsical artwork and rhyming verse will capture children's imaginations as they explore what America means to them.

Board book

 