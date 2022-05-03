Center Street’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

A mother writes honest, reflective letters to guide her son as he navigates through life with a common-sense appeal to the next generation: Drop the worst and take the best of what you're given.

In these days of nonstop, round-the-clock division, where confrontation is our most prevalent form of entertainment, we’ve forgotten the more fundamental things that unite us. We’ve lost track of the importance of conversations that foster growth, self-reflection, and discovery of one another while cultivating our sense of shared humanity.In her new book,, Jedediah Bila reignites much-needed conversations about everything from character and empathy to parenting and friendship, from education and family to fitness and food. Through fifty-two heartwarming letters to her son, Bila shares a road map she hopes he will revisit often, one he can turn to for strength and guidance throughout his life. Connecting her love for her child with her hopes and dreams for the next generation, Bila’s letters reveal an exciting path forward. Jam-packed with quick wit and authentic, unpredictable insights, these letters welcome us into Bila’s personal journey of mistakes made and lessons learned.presents a chance for us to find common ground and unite in our wish for a better, brighter world, especially for the children in our lives. An independent thinker, Bila has always been an outspoken proponent of common sense and truth, even when she found herself in situations where it wasn’t always welcome. Here, in these pages, she has an open platform to tell it like it is, and she does. Readers are invited to travel beside her with an open mind and an open heart as she explores the themes that touch us all.