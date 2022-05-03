Center Street’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide
We’ve hand-picked some of the our best titles for you this Mother’s Day! Browse the list below to find the perfect gift for your mother, grandmother, aunt, stepmom, honorary mom, or friend!
Dear Hartley
by Jedediah Bila
A mother writes honest, reflective letters to guide her son as he navigates through life with a common-sense appeal to the next generation: Drop the worst and take the best of what you're given.In these days of nonstop, round-the-clock division, where confrontation is our most prevalent form of entertainment, we’ve forgotten the more fundamental things that unite us. We’ve lost track of the importance of conversations that foster growth, self-reflection, and discovery of one another while cultivating our sense of shared humanity.
In her new book, Dear Hartley, Jedediah Bila reignites much-needed conversations about everything from character and empathy to parenting and friendship, from education and family to fitness and food. Through fifty-two heartwarming letters to her son, Bila shares a road map she hopes he will revisit often, one he can turn to for strength and guidance throughout his life. Connecting her love for her child with her hopes and dreams for the next generation, Bila’s letters reveal an exciting path forward. Jam-packed with quick wit and authentic, unpredictable insights, these letters welcome us into Bila’s personal journey of mistakes made and lessons learned.
Dear Hartley presents a chance for us to find common ground and unite in our wish for a better, brighter world, especially for the children in our lives. An independent thinker, Bila has always been an outspoken proponent of common sense and truth, even when she found herself in situations where it wasn’t always welcome. Here, in these pages, she has an open platform to tell it like it is, and she does. Readers are invited to travel beside her with an open mind and an open heart as she explores the themes that touch us all.
A Letter for Every Mother
by Kara Lawler
by Regan Long
Happy Campers
by Audrey Monke
Foreword by Tina Payne Bryson, PhD
Audrey "Sunshine" Monke, mother of five and camp owner-director, shares nine powerful parenting techniques-inspired by the research-based practices of summer camp-to help kids thrive and families become closer.
Research has proven that kids are happier and gain essential social and emotional skills at camp. A recognized parenting expert, Audrey Monke distills what she's learned from thousands of interactions with campers, camp counselors, and parents, and from her research in positive psychology, to offer intentional strategies parents can use to foster the benefits of camp at home.
Our screen-obsessed, competitive society makes it harder than ever to raise happy, thriving kids. But there are tried-and-true methods that can help. Instead of rearing a generation of children who are overwhelmed, anxious, depressed, and who struggle to become independent, responsible adults, parents can create a culture that promotes the growth of important character traits and the social skills kids need for meaningful, successful lives.
Thousands of parents attest to the "magical" benefits of summer camp for their kids, noting their children return more joyful, positive, confident, and resilient after just a few weeks. But you can learn exactly what it takes to promote these benefits at home. Complete with specific ideas to implement the most effective summer camp secrets, Happy Campers is a one of a kind resource for raising happy, socially intelligent, successful kids.
The 30-Minute Money Plan for Moms
by Catey Hill
Let’s face it, kids are expensive — in 24 states, daycare actually costs more than in-state college tuition! And the older kids get, the more you will spend. Every mom could use more money. But who has hours to search for coupons just to save a few dollars? And sure, you know you should learn how to get the most of your 401k, but when will you possibly find the time?
Luckily, financial expert Catey Hill has created smart, simple strategies to help you maximize your money in minimal time (yes, even your 401k). Drawing on extensive research and exclusive studies on the actual cost of raising a child at each age, she’ll show you how to save in each area of your life, including practical tips on:
Shopping second-hand vs. what to buy new and where
- Lowering your grocery bill (without coupons!)
- Building up a college fund
- Dealing with high interest credit card debt
- Saving on insurance
How Great Women Lead
by Bonnie St. John
by Darcy Deane
In boardrooms and lecture halls, on the field and at home, strong female leaders are making a statement around the globe. In How Great Women lead Bonnie St. John and her teenage daughter, Darcy Deane, explore the qualities that motivate some of the world's most powerful women. Through engaging, out-of-the-spotlight interchanges, the authors discover commonly held values, behaviors, and attitudes, as well as the subtle, special skills inherent in female leaders.
From the ethics of Dr. Condoleeza Rice to the fortitude of Hillary Rodham Clinton to the enthusiasm of Teach for America founder Wendy Kopp and the discipline of Geena Davis, each woman in this book shares the exciting story of her rise to the top and the unique qualities it took to get there.
River of Time
by Naomi Judd
With Marcia Wilkie
Naomi Judd's life as a country music superstar has been nonstop success. But offstage, she has battled incredible adversity. Struggling through a childhood of harsh family secrets, the death of a young sibling, and absent emotional support, Naomi found herself reluctantly married and an expectant mother at age seventeen. Four years later, she was a single mom of two, who survived being beaten and raped, and was abandoned without any financial support and nowhere to turn in Hollywood, CA. Naomi has always been a survivor: She put herself through nursing school to support her young daughters, then took a courageous chance by moving to Nashville to pursue their fantastic dream of careers in country music. Her leap of faith paid off, and Naomi and her daughter Wynonna became The Judds, soon ranking with country music's biggest stars, selling more than 20 million records and winning six Grammys. At the height of the singing duo's popularity, Naomi was given three years to live after being diagnosed with the previously incurable Hepatitis C. Miraculously, she overcame that too and was pronounced completely cured five years later. But Naomi was still to face her most desperate fight yet. After finishing a tour with Wynonna in 2011, she began a three-year battle with Severe Treatment Resistant Depression and anxiety. She suffered through frustrating and dangerous roller-coaster effects with antidepressants and other drugs, often terrifying therapies and, at her absolute lowest points, thoughts of suicide. But Naomi persevered once again. RIVER OF TIME is her poignant message of hope to anyone whose life has been scarred by trauma.
Life Is Not a Stage
by Florence Henderson
With Joel Brokaw
Florence's father was a dirt-poor tobacco tenant farmer who was nearly fifty years old when he married Florence's twenty-five-year-old mother, and was nearly seventy when Florence was born. Florence's childhood was full of deprivation and abandonment. Her father was an alcoholic at a time when there was no rehab or help for the disease. Their home rarely had electricity or running water. When she was twelve, Florence's mother left the family to work in Cleveland and never returned.
Florence opens up about her childhood, as well as the challenges she's faced as an adult, including stage fright, postpartum depression, her extramarital affairs, divorce, her hearing loss, and heart problems. She writes with honesty and wisdom of how her faith and ability to survive has brought her through rough times to a life of profound joy and purpose.
This Side of Heaven
by Karen Kingsbury
Despite the unlikelihood and complete lack of evidence, Josh dreams of being a father and is determined to one day claim the child. His family doesn't know the full story. They don't know what happened the night of the accident that was worth the chronic pain Josh suffers every waking minute, or that he is turning his life around. They haven't seen that Savannah's eyes are his, and they don't know how desperately the little girl needs her family.
When the settlement that rightly belongs to Josh is threatened, Annie sets out to defend her son. But she might find a treasure more valuable than money, one she never expected, one that is the greatest gift her son could ever give her--THIS SIDE OF HEAVEN.
The Thriving Child
by Erica Reid
It took months of doctors visits and several illnesses for Erica Reid to uncover that her young son had multiple allergies and serious asthma. Her daughter, who had suffered from skin irritation since birth, was diagnosed with food allergies as well. Thus began a cautious, thoughtful journey to more doctors and led the author to totally re-vamp her family's diet, "de-tox" her home, and, as her children grew older, coordinate healthy routines for school and travel.
Along the way, Reid developed complementary child-rearing strategies promoting respect, responsibility, creativity, spiritual balance, and love. From heath and nutrition to discipline and spirituality, Reid schooled herself in every area that is part of creating a totally healthy environment in which a family can flourish. THE THRIVING CHILD also includes in-depth prescriptive advice from top experts, including doctors, and celebrity mothers.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use