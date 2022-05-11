Center Street Graduation Gift Guide
Looking for the perfect words for the amazing graduate in your life? Look no further! Here’s our list–full of excitement, wisdom, and advice for such a huge accomplishment!
The Freshman Survival Guide
by Nora Bradbury-Haehl
by Bill McGarvey
A completely revised and updated values-based guide to navigating the first year of college that speaks to college students in their own language and offers practical tools that readers need to keep from drinking, sleeping, or skipping their way out of college.
In the four years since its initial publication, The Freshman Survival Guide has helped thousands of first year students make a successful transition to college life. However, much has changed on campuses. The explosion of technology, ubiquity of social media, and culture changes have all added new layers of complexity to the leap from high school to college. The Freshman Survival Guide's updated edition features new research and advice on issues such as mental health, sexual assault, and finding balance. It also features expanded sections on dating, money management, and an increased focus on how the over 1.5 million incoming freshman can prepare themselves for the biggest change they've encountered in their lives: heading off to college.
The College Girl's Survival Guide
by Hanna Seymour
Hanna Seymour, a mentor to thousands of young college women, provides a plan for success in college based on experience, illustrations, and biblical principles.
Each year millions of young women enter the college scene and are surprised to find their glittering preconceptions shattered. College isn't exactly what they had imagined -- it's a lot tougher. Social challenges, a demanding schedule, pressure to succeed, shifting family dynamics: how do girls tackle these issues, learn to thrive, and really enjoy this new phase of life?
The Girl's Survival Guide is packed with experienced-based advice that can help. Written by a mentor with ten years of experience helping college girls succeed, it's like having a big sister along for the journey. With proven tips, scripture, and inspiring illustrations, this book will coach, comfort, and inspire young women so that they can make the most of the college experience.
Thousands of young women have asked Hanna Seymour what to do about roommate drama, boyfriend trouble, choosing a major, balancing family and school life, and so much more. She's poured her best insights into this book -- answering the top 52 questions she has received -- so that readers everywhere will be armed with the knowledge and inspiration to make college the most epic, enriching time it can be.
How to Be a Hepburn in a Kardashian World
by Jordan Christy
Jordan Christy shares advice on how to be the most confident version of yourself, in this fully revised and updated edition derived from How to Be a Hepburn in a Hilton World.Though fashions may change, certain things never go out of style -- like your favorite little black dress that can take you from a business meeting to a dinner party to a night on the town. But what makes it work is not the dress, it's how you present yourself while wearing it. A woman who is polite, well spoken, gracious, charming, and thoughtful is always welcome-though such women appear to be in short supply these days! Despite the headline-grabbing antics of certain flashy celebutantes, most of us would rather have respect -- for ourselves and from our family, friends, and colleagues.
In this fully revised and updated edition, you will learn how to:
- Appear polished without sacrificing your personal style,
- Develop skills and discover interests to boost your self-confidence,
- Find your true friendships and make them stronger,
- Date Mr. Right instead of hooking up with Mr. Right Now,
- Land the perfect internship and your first job,
Have a fun night without the risk of a social media faux pas.
What a Great Word for Grads
by Karen Moore
What a Great Word for Grads is a unique gift book that offers inspiring devotional thoughts, literary quotes, Scriptures and prayers, all built around key Bible words. Each word is intended to encourage, challenge, and bless those who are graduating from high school and college, as well as those who may be graduating into different arenas of life, or simply moving forward in a new direction.
Readers will discover words meant to be pondered and digested, each one offering a fresh, new perspective on a biblical word as it applies to the milestone of graduation. Each word will inspire graduates' hearts to remember that God is with them wherever they may be.
What a Great Word for Grads offers graduates encouragement for the next steps they take in life, and an opportunity to draw closer to God.
God's Road Map for Grads
by David Bordon
by Tom Winters
An inspiring, practical A-Z guide for encouraging graduates as they confront chaotic life change, this volume is full of time-tested truths that will spark godly journeys into life, making readers confident and excited about what lies ahead.
INSTINCT for Graduates
by T. D. Jakes
Learn how your relationship with God will lead you to untold success in this gift book for graduates based on Instinct, T. D. Jakes' #1 New York Times bestseller.
Graduation is an exciting accomplishment -- and with God as your guiding light, you'll be able to find incredible opportunities and tap into the hidden potential of your future. With this faith-based guide, you'll learn how to:
- Create a plan with clear direction for your life that makes the most of your potential
- Make new friends, and maintain (or let go of) old relationships
- Choose and live with roommates
- Form an adult relationship with your parents -- cut the cord, without tearing the relationship
- Manage your finances and debt
- Hunt for the right jobs, interview successfully, and begin an outstanding career
- Navigate the ins and outs of dating, relating, and getting married
Equipped with the wisdom of Instinct, this book will help you discover your greatest gifts, succeed in every opportunity, and stride confidently into the future.
101 Things You Should Do Before You Graduate
by David Bordon
by Tom Winters
101 THINGS YOU SHOULD DO
BEFORE YOU GRADUATE encourages
students who are getting
out of high school or college to do
more than just fi nish up papers and
school projects. Part of getting an
education is learning to live life to
the fullest. Readers will be reminded
that life will change dramatically
once they're out of school, so the
time to pursue adventure is right
now. The book is chock-full of fun,
practical, and spiritual suggestions
to help readers seize the moment
every day, including:
- Laugh a lot
- Eat ice cream for breakfast
- Write a mission statement for your life
- Become the answer to someone's prayer--
and ninety-seven more! Students can live life richly,
experiencing the excitement God has planned for them
moment by moment.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use