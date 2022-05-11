Center Street Graduation Gift Guide

Jordan Christy shares advice on how to be the most confident version of yourself, in this fully revised and updated edition derived from How to Be a Hepburn in a Hilton World.Though fashions may change, certain things never go out of style -- like your favorite little black dress that can take you from a business meeting to a dinner party to a night on the town. But what makes it work is not the dress, it's how you present yourself while wearing it. A woman who is polite, well spoken, gracious, charming, and thoughtful is always welcome-though such women appear to be in short supply these days! Despite the headline-grabbing antics of certain flashy celebutantes, most of us would rather have respect -- for ourselves and from our family, friends, and colleagues.



In this fully revised and updated edition, you will learn how to:





Appear polished without sacrificing your personal style,

Develop skills and discover interests to boost your self-confidence,

Find your true friendships and make them stronger,

Date Mr. Right instead of hooking up with Mr. Right Now,

Land the perfect internship and your first job,





Have a fun night without the risk of a social media faux pas.

With this insightful guide you'll be loving life with style, class, and grace in no time!