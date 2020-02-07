2020 Election Must Reads
Liars, Leakers, and Liberals
by Judge Jeanine Pirro
Get the story the Fake News media doesn’t want you to hear in the #1 New York Times bestseller: a withering indictment of the Deep State plot against Trump and a firsthand account of the real presidency, based on interviews with the Trump family and top administration officials.
Triggered
by Donald Trump
This is the book that the leftist elites don’t want you to read — Donald Trump, Jr., exposes all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online “shadow banning” to rampant “political correctness.”
Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge
by Judge Jeanine Pirro
Judge Pirro’s last book, #1 NY Times bestseller, Liars, Leakers and Liberals, exposed the plot to destroy first the Trump campaign and then the Trump administration. Picking up where she left off, Radicals, Resistance and Revenge features Judge Jeanine’s keen analysis of explosive new information revealed about the anti-Trump conspirators, their corrupt methods and possible crimes, and dissects the Left’s subversive plot against the foundation of American liberty.
The Plot Against the President
by Lee Smith
Investigative journalist Lee Smith’s The Plot Against the President tells the story of how Congressman Devin Nunes uncovered the operation to bring down the commander-in-chief.
Defend the Border and Save Lives
by Tom Homan
In CRISIS AT OUR BORDER, Homan shares what illegal immigration is really about. Illegal immigration should not be a partisan issue. Now is the time to fix this issue that has claimed so many victims and divided this country. We need to pull the curtain back and expose what truly happens and separate facts from fiction. Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime, and the victims are the illegals and their innocent children as well as the Americans who suffer at the hand of the criminals who sneak into this country.
Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain
by Kathy Barnette
In NOTHING TO LOSE, EVERYTHING TO GAIN, Barnette writes about why liberal policies have failed the black community time and time again – and will fail the larger American community as Democrats rush to the hard Left of the party. From the “Great Society” to Kanye West’s ongoing war with the liberal establishment, this book provides sharp, eloquent commentary on the most pressing issues facing black Americans today: broken family structure, loss of identity, the legacy of slavery, and more.
Understanding Trump
by Newt Gingrich
Foreword by Eric Trump
Learn how Trump is making America great again — and why government and media elites attack his vision — in this “inspiring and informative” book from one of his key political advisors (Sean Hannity).
Inside Trump's White House
by Doug Wead
After dozens of books and articles by anonymous sources, here is finally a history of the Trump White House with the President and his staff talking openly, on the record.
Trump's Enemies
by Corey R. Lewandowski
by David N. Bossie
Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie, the authors of the blockbuster, Let Trump Be Trump: the Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency, are back with their next New York Times bestseller.
Let Trump Be Trump
by Corey R. Lewandowski
by David N. Bossie
A New York Times Bestseller and #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller! LET TRUMP BE TRUMP: THE INSIDE STORY OF HIS PRESIDENCY is the ultimate behind-the-scenes account of how he became President of the United States.
Mayor Kane
by Glenn Jacobs
MAYOR KANE is the surprising and inspiring story of how former WWE Champion Glenn “Kane” Jacobs became the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs was inspired to pursue politics by popular libertarian figures such as former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, Republican Senator Rand Paul, Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano and others as he works to improve his community and implements conservative policies in East Tennessee.