Books for the Military Lover
All Secure
by Tom Satterly
by Steve Jackson
All Secure is in part Tom’s journey into a world so dark and dangerous that most Americans can’t contemplate its existence. It recounts what it is like to be on the front lines with one of America’s most highly trained warriors. As action-packed as any fiction thriller, All Secure is an insider’s view of “The Unit.”
The Patriot's Creed
by Kris Paronto
In The Patriot’s Creed, Kris Paronto uses the seven core Army Values that all soldiers learn in Basic Combat Training, and the experiences of other servicemen and women and First Responders, to explain how anyone can improve themselves, the world around them, and live a heroic life. The stakes are dramatic for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to fight for America, and too many of their acts of courage and honor are unknown. The examples of their persistence and discipline will be inspiring to anyone facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
The Knock at the Door
by Ryan Manion
by Heather Kelly
by Amy Looney
What happens when tragedy knocks on your front door? For us, it was a literal knock, with two men standing in crisply pressed uniforms. They had news. News that gutted us to the core — the death of our loved ones, a brother and two husbands — in combat zones. The thing about those moments is that it’s almost inconceivable that they can happen to you. That is, until they do.
Tip of the Spear
by Ryan Hendrickson
Sergeant First Class (SFC) Ryan Hendrickson is a brave, determined, and courageous soldier–a Green Beret clearing the way for his twelve-man team while conducting combat operations against the Taliban. As the “tip of the spear,” his role is to insure the route taken by U.S. and Afghan troops are free of IEDs–improvised explosive devices. Many soldiers do not survive their last step; those who do often lose at least one limb.
An engaging and harrowing account, Tip of the Spear tells the amazing story of one Green Beret’s indomitable spirit.
Secrets of the Secret Service
by Gary J. Byrne
With Grant M. Schmidt
From the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller CRISIS OF CHARACTER comes an explosive new exposé of the Secret Service. The United States Secret Service is tasked with protecting our Presidents, their families, and the complex in which they live and work. Given this important mission, world stability rests upon the shoulders of its agents.
Living with a SEAL
by Jesse Itzler
Entrepreneur Jesse Itzler chronicles his month of living and extreme fitness training with a Navy SEAL in the New York Times and #1 LA Times bestseller Living With A SEAL, now with two bonus chapters. Entrepreneur Jesse Itzler will try almost anything. His life is about being bold and risky. So when Jesse felt himself drifting on autopilot, he hired a rather unconventional trainer to live with him for a month-an accomplished Navy SEAL widely considered to be “the toughest man on the planet”! Living With A SEAL is like a buddy movie if it starred the Fresh Prince of Bel- Air…and Rambo. Jesse is about as easy-going as you can get. SEAL is…not. Jesse and SEAL’s escapades soon produce a great friendship, and Jesse gains much more than muscle. At turns hilarious and inspiring, Living With A SEAL ultimately shows you the benefits of stepping out of your comfort zone.
The Ranger Way
by Kris Paronto
Discover the USA Today bestselling self-help memoir from a former Army Ranger, a hero of the 2012 Benghazi siege, and the subject of the book and movie 13 Hours, as he shares life-changing lessons of discipline, motivation, success, and peace.
