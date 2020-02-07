Books for the Military Lover

Sergeant First Class (SFC) Ryan Hendrickson is a brave, determined, and courageous soldier–a Green Beret clearing the way for his twelve-man team while conducting combat operations against the Taliban. As the “tip of the spear,” his role is to insure the route taken by U.S. and Afghan troops are free of IEDs–improvised explosive devices. Many soldiers do not survive their last step; those who do often lose at least one limb.

An engaging and harrowing account, Tip of the Spear tells the amazing story of one Green Beret’s indomitable spirit.