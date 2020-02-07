11 Books For Anyone Who Wants to Achieve Success and Personal Growth

Become a passionate, purposeful, and meaningful leader through identifying who you are, your strengths, and your skills.

In Identity Leadership, Graham examines why self-awareness matters, how leaders lead, the importance of communication, and much more. He then shows the reader how to step into their role as a leader and create their identity leadership plan. Key to the journey is believing in yourself, knowing your competence, continually challenging yourself, and being patient with yourself. Graham uses anecdotes from his own life, as well as discussing successful leaders, to illustrate the importance of identity leadership in each of our lives.