11 Books For Anyone Who Wants to Achieve Success and Personal Growth
Identity Leadership
by Stedman Graham
Become a passionate, purposeful, and meaningful leader through identifying who you are, your strengths, and your skills.
In Identity Leadership, Graham examines why self-awareness matters, how leaders lead, the importance of communication, and much more. He then shows the reader how to step into their role as a leader and create their identity leadership plan. Key to the journey is believing in yourself, knowing your competence, continually challenging yourself, and being patient with yourself. Graham uses anecdotes from his own life, as well as discussing successful leaders, to illustrate the importance of identity leadership in each of our lives.
Winning Your Audience
by James Rosebush
President Ronald Reagan taught James Rosebush to be an impactful speaker. Now he’s going to teach you. In WINNING YOUR AUDIENCE, James Rosebush draws on several decades of experience working with presidents, politicians, and business leaders to write his own manual for delivering a message with confidence. He looks back on the lessons he learned travelling the world with President Ronald Reagan, whom he served under for five years in the White House, and lays out the keys to “the Reagan speech template”: Question, Inform, Inspire, Ask. No matter what kind of speeches, toasts, or presentations you have to give, this book can help. Use it like a textbook. Write in the margins. Tear out pages. WINNING YOUR AUDIENCE can make even the most timid speakers among us into a genuine leaders. Read it now and learn how to win your audience.
Overcome
by Jason Redman
Adversity can often catch you by surprise and leave you struggling with what to do next. What if you could confront any adversity, from the biggest challenges-the loss of your job, divorce, health issues, bankruptcy-to normal daily challenges-a late flight, a disappointing phone call, a missed promotion, a bad day-and not just survive it, but thrive afterwards? Overcome is based on extensive research and interviews with America’s toughest warriors-including retired 4-star Admiral William McRaven, retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, retired 4-star General Stanley McChrystal, and others.
Raise Your Game
by Alan Stein Jr.
by Jon Sternfeld
Foreword by Jay Bilas
Performance coach Alan Stein Jr. shares the secret principles used by world-class performers that will help you improve your productivity and achieve higher levels of success.
RAISE YOUR GAME will inspire and empower you to commit to the fundamentals, create a winning mindset, and progress into new levels of success.
Winning Plays
by Matt Mayberry
No one goes undefeated when playing the game of life. Matt Mayberry is no exception. He’s faced setbacks beyond his control and lots more he created himself. But even after conquering addiction, realizing his lifelong dream to play in the NFL, and then having it taken away from him in an instant, he came from behind yet again to achieve more success than ever before.
No Limits
by John C. Maxwell
#1 New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell’s latest book will enhance the lives of leaders, professionals, and anyone who wants to achieve success and personal growth.
Micro-Resilience
by Bonnie St. John
Learn powerful, science-based techniques to boost focus, drive and energy hour-by-hour throughout the day–every day.
How Successful People Think
by John C. Maxwell
Gather successful people from all walks of life-what would they have in common? The way they think! Now you can think as they do and revolutionize your work and life!
Cowgirl Power
by Gay Gaddis
As the owner of one of the largest woman-owned advertising agencies in the U.S., Gay Gaddis knows a thing or two about empowerment. Gay’s insights are rooted in the spirited strength of the real cowgirl heroines of the 1920s and ’30s-gutsy risk -takers in everything they did. In Cowgirl Power, these cowgirls are celebrated as a metaphor for the power we all have to achieve far more than we think.
Start, Love, Repeat
by Dorcas Cheng-Tozun
A prescriptive guide to how to keep your relationship strong when there’s a start-up in the family. The idea of starting your own business is exhilarating and inspiring. It’s one over 30 million Americans pursue. But being the significant other of an entrepreneur is not so glamorous. Boundaries between work and home disappear. Personal savings and business funds become intertwined. You can feel like a single parent as your spouse travels, works late hours, and answers calls and e-mails 24-7.You may even sacrifice a career or move your home for the sake of the business.
The Book of Mistakes
by Skip Prichard
Have you ever wondered why some people seem to catch all the breaks and win over and over again? What do the super successful know? What is standing between you and your wildest dreams? The Book of Mistakes will take you on an inspiring journey, following an ancient manuscript with powerful lessons that will transform your life. You’ll meet David, a young man who with each passing day is more disheartened and stressed. Despite a decent job, apartment, and friends, he just feels hollow . . . until one day he meets a mysterious young woman and everything starts to change.