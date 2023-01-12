TOPGUN’S Top 10 Important Lessons from the Real-Life Inspiration for films Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick

If you’re anything like us, you spent the holidays watching TopGun: Maverick, since its release on streaming service Paramount+. TOPGUN’S Top 10 draws on the real-life inspiration behind films Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick to transform ordinary people into world-class leaders through the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School.

Here are excerpts from 5 lessons Commander Snodgrass dives into in TOPGUN’S Top 10.

1. Focus on Talent, Passion, and Personality

“Comparing perception with reality is crucial.

At TOPGUN we evaluate instructors based on three criteria—Talent, passion, and personality. Yes, talent is required. You have it . . . and we’ll make you much better. But passion and personality are just as important. Your preparation was well above average and shows that you really care about doing your best. Despite the way the fight turned out, you came back to the debrief and called it like it was. ​​You didn’t try to spin me or make up excuses. You could be the most talented fighter pilot in the world, but if you aren’t passionate about tactics and if people dislike you, well, you’d never be respected as an instructor. Remember: none of us wins a hundred percent of the time.Your credibility is far more important.”

2. Nothing Worthwhile Is Ever Easy

“It’s easy to get bogged down and feel overwhelmed when faced with adversity or a seemingly insurmountable task. Who hasn’t rested their head in their hands while studying for a big exam or thrown their arms into the air with frustration after a particularly tough episode at work? Upon reflection, though, we realize these are simply fleeting moments in time. Continue to rely on your hard work, dedication, and pursuit of excellence to carry you through. Recognize that there are no shortcuts. Tackle your tough problems head‑on and continue to strive for success that sometimes seems just a little out of reach. You have to earn your success . . . each and every day. With direction, teamwork, and a universal adherence to unflinching standards, we made it.”

3. Stay Calm Under Pressure

“No matter what comes your way in life or during your career, stay focused on your upbringing, training, core principles, and beliefs. Recognize that emotion is the enemy of good judgment. Stay true to your ethical North Star. That way, when challenges occur, as they invariably will, you’ll always have a safe place to fall back to. Remember, no matter what is occurring around you: slow is steady, steady is smooth, and smooth is fast—You will accomplish more by remaining calm under pressure.”

4. Do the Right Thing, Even When No One Is Looking

“Your actions always speak louder than your words ever can. When faced with adversity— or worse, the opportunity to take shortcuts— commit to doing the harder right thing rather than the sometimes easier wrong thing.”

5. Anticipate Problems

“Thinking further down the road will help ensure that you’re not caught by surprise. We may not be able to see into the future, but we can tip the scales in our favor by being proactive rather than reactive.”

TOPGUN'S TOP 10 Learn how to be a leader in your own life and career with expert advice from one of the Navy’s elite TOPGUN instructors.

During a twenty-year career in uniform, Guy Snodgrass became one of the most skilled fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy, commanding combat jets over some of the most dangerous war zones in the world — and he did it all using the lessons he learned at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN).

The real-life inspiration for the blockbuster films Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School trains the top one percent of our nation’s fighter pilots. Over the course of twelve weeks, these pilots are drilled on aerial tactics, combat, and skills required to win in any organization. Ordinary people are transformed into world-class leaders. Pilots, like Commander Snodgrass, who remain on staff as TOPGUN instructors, are held to even higher and more demanding standards.

