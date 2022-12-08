Learn to be a leader from Mia Love

Mia Love made history when she became the first Black Republican congresswomen. Love learned that she had something unique and valuable that she could give back to her country—her voice. And now she wants to empower others to do the same. Starting as being elected to her local city council to progressing to mayor and finally Congress, it’s no surprise that Love has developed invaluable leadership skills that she wishes to instill in others.

Helping others learn to be leaders themselves is really the test for all of us. Whether you are raising your children or leading a team or contributing to your community, there are seven principles that everyone needs to keep in mind:

1. Purpose

Choose a purpose, a grand aspiration, or a big goal, and move toward it relentlessly.

2. Mastery over self

Discipline equals freedom. If you’re driven by impulse all your life, you will drift and go nowhere in the end.

3. Learning from adversity

Failures are just failures. Failures should never define you, and they will refine you, and make you better if you stop and learn from them.

4. Be a light

You must be confident enough to have rational, respectful conversations with people you don’t agree with. You can’t light a flame if you are too afraid to think for yourself.

5. Time

Time can make drifting and negativity permanent. We all get twenty-four hours in a day—no more and no less. What we choose to do with that time is what will define us in the end.

6. Harmony

In order for you to balance the mental, spiritual, and physical aspects of your life, you must be the author of your life. It is up to you to create the balance.

7. Caution

Always act. And—always think before you act. You need both caution and action.

To learn more of Love’s story as she showcases how we can stay true to our integrity, fearlessly voice our values despite fervent opposition, and begin again after every failure and setback, read Qualified by Mia Love . Download the introduction and chapter one for free.

For so long, women—and Black women in particular—have been taught that they must have a stellar background, the highest degree of education, and the strongest resumé imaginable to earn their place in a society historically dominated by white men. As a result, women have found themselves plagued with anxiety and self-doubt and have felt constricted by this limiting belief of qualification by achievement and the necessity of sporting a flawless track record. These false assumptions have discouraged women from pursuing positions of power and influence for the betterment of their communities, leading to underrepresentation in our institutions and the tragedy of wasted potential. But it doesn't have to be this way.

Mia Love has devoted her entire life to defeating illusive boundaries and redefining the meaning of "qualified." The daughter of immigrant parents who sacrificed everything to embrace the American Dream, Love learned that she had something unique and valuable that she could give back to her country—her voice. And now she wants to empower others to do the same.

For years, Love faced intense scrutiny and fielded questions regarding her political party affiliation, her desire to run for office, and her commitment to championing conservative values. In Qualified, Love explains her answers to these questions by taking readers through her journey from election to her local city council, leading as mayor of Saratoga Springs, and making history in the U.S. House of Representatives serving Utah's 4th Congressional District from 2015–2019.

Her story showcases how we can stay true to our integrity, fearlessly voice our values despite fervent opposition, and begin again after every failure and setback.