Learn to be a leader from Mia Love

Mia Love made history when she became the first Black Republican congresswomen. Love learned that she had something unique and valuable that she could give back to her country—her voice. And now she wants to empower others to do the same. Starting as being elected to her local city council to progressing to mayor and finally Congress, it’s no surprise that Love has developed invaluable leadership skills that she wishes to instill in others.

Helping others learn to be leaders themselves is really the test for all of us. Whether you are raising your children or leading a team or contributing to your community, there are seven principles that everyone needs to keep in mind:

1. Purpose

Choose a purpose, a grand aspiration, or a big goal, and move toward it relentlessly.

2. Mastery over self

Discipline equals freedom. If you’re driven by impulse all your life, you will drift and go nowhere in the end.

3. Learning from adversity

Failures are just failures. Failures should never define you, and they will refine you, and make you better if you stop and learn from them.

4. Be a light

You must be confident enough to have rational, respectful conversations with people you don’t agree with. You can’t light a flame if you are too afraid to think for yourself.

5. Time

Time can make drifting and negativity permanent. We all get twenty-four hours in a day—no more and no less. What we choose to do with that time is what will define us in the end.

6. Harmony

In order for you to balance the mental, spiritual, and physical aspects of your life, you must be the author of your life. It is up to you to create the balance.

7. Caution

Always act. And—always think before you act. You need both caution and action.

To learn more of Love's story as she showcases how we can stay true to our integrity, fearlessly voice our values despite fervent opposition, and begin again after every failure and setback, read Qualified by Mia Love.

Meet The Author: Mia Love

Mia Love became the first Black Republican woman to be elected to Congress in 2014. The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Love was born in New York, studied theater in Connecticut, converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and settled in Utah, where she launched her career in politics. Love was first elected to the Saratoga Springs city council, and she was elected mayor of Saratoga Springs in 2009, becoming the first Black woman elected mayor in the state of Utah. Love served as the U.S. Representative for Utah’s 4th Congressional District from 2015–2019. Currently, she serves as the National Outreach Director for the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University, is a political commentator for CNN, and enjoys serving as an independent board member for a few U.S. companies.
 

