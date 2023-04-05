Center Street logo center st

How to move from self-limiting to unstoppable

John C. Maxwell

Are you unstoppable? You can be. Most people allow others to put limitations on them. They even put limitations on themselvesDon’t ever do that again. You don’t have to be stoppable. Instead, unleash your potential. In his new book Unstoppable You, New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell teaches the seven ways you can tap into your potential and start overcoming obstacles, solving problems, and accomplishing results you previously thought impossible. Below are 3 tips on how to move from self-limiting to unstoppable.

1. Self-awareness

Knowing yourself is powerful. It enables you to see yourself clearly. It informs your decisions and helps you weigh opportunities. It allows you to test your limits. It empowers you to understand other people. It makes partnerships with others stronger. It allows you to maximize your strengths and minimize your weaknesses. It opens the door to greater capacity.

2. Focus on your strengths

Maybe you already know this. When you focus on improving your weaknesses, the best you can do is work your way up to average. Nobody is unstoppable when working in weaknesses. Success comes from doing what you do with excellence. Excellence comes from working in your strengths. Whatever you do well, try to do better. That’s your greatest pathway forward to increased capacity.

3. Be willing to push your own boundaries

That’s what Henry Ford had to do—literally. In the mid-1890s, Ford began building his first vehicle with bicycle parts and a combustion engine. He worked on it in a shop behind the rental house where he and his wife lived. When he completed his project, he called his vehicle the quadricycle. However, he’d made one small miscalculation: It was too big to fit through the doorway of his shop. What did he do? He knocked down part of the wall to get it out. He wasn’t going to allow the door’s limitations to limit him. Trying to improve your life and tapping into your potential for success without pushing your limitations is like building a car in a small shed and choosing not to knock out a wall to get it out on the road. All locked up, your potential for success can’t really go anywhere. Remove the limitations and the world is open to you.

Meet The Author: John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 24 million books in fifty languages. Often called America’s #1 leadership authority, Maxwell was identified as the most popular leadership expert in the world by Inc. magazine in 2014, and he has been voted the top leadership professional six years in a row on LeadershipGurus.net. He is the founder of The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, and EQUIP, a non-profit organization that has trained more than 5 million leaders in 180 countries. Each year Maxwell speaks to Fortune 500 companies, presidents of nations, and many of the world’s top business leaders.

