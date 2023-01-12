Congress and Bipartisanship

Could congress benefit from more bipartisanship? Take our poll.

It’s been more than 100 years since the house of representatives took this long to elect a speaker. As vote after vote unfolded, it became clear that parties (and groups within parties) were—for better or worse—firmly entrenched. Party lines have never been clearer, leaving some to wonder if this session of congress will get anything accomplished if no one is willing to work across the aisle.

The late Orrin Hatch, a senator from Utah from 1977-2019, is often upheld as an inspiration for bipartisanship. These selected quotes from Titan of the Senate, a biography of Hatch’s life and service, offer a motivating argument for bipartisanship:

“According to Scott Anderson, a Utah business leader and longtime friend to Hatch, “His secret was that he was conservative, but he was not blinded by ideology to new ideas. He always stayed true to his conservative anchors, but he knew how to move forward almost in spite of them, and how to compromise without surrendering. I think that’s really what made him great. He has been a champion for doing what’s right. He listens to his opponents and reaches out to them. Above all, he’s an American. He loves the country and he loves the people. When you look at his legislation as a total portfolio, I’ve come to realize that he was trying to make life better for all Americans.“

“[Hatch] believed in the idea of pluralism, where you can come together and be united and benefit from your differences, and celebrate your differences while addressing issues that are important. He was passionate about this and determined to make a difference. He brought America together.“

“Orrin really set the example for those of us who believe that bipartisanship produces better legislation and it is the way to get things done… He recognized that collegiality and collaboration produced compromises that in turn lead to good laws.“

So, what do you think?

Could Congress benefit from more bipartisanship? Yes No

Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle

To discover the life and career of the senator through archival material, original research, and exclusive interviews, read Titan of the Senate. Download the introduction and chapter one for free.

Titan of the Senate If greatness is measured by achievement, Orrin Hatch was the greatest U.S. senator of modern times—discover the life and career of the senator through archival material, original research, and exclusive interviews. This is the dramatic story of a conservative champion who shaped modern America—by leading a Golden Age of Bipartisanship and passing more legislation than any other Senator in the post-Vietnam era. Senator Orrin Hatch co-wrote the most sweeping civil rights bill since the 1960s, launched a health insurance program for 25,000,000 uninsured children, co-created the generic drug industry, and championed the greatest HIV/AIDS legislation in American history, while sponsoring or co-sponsoring over 750 pieces of legislation. Based on interviews with Hatch and many of his Senate colleagues plus over 10,000 pages of research from the U.S. Senate Historian's files, this is also the story of a leader who envisions a New Golden Age of Bipartisanship for the future of American politics. This is the dramatic story of a conservative champion who shaped modern America—by leading a Golden Age of Bipartisanship and passing more legislation than any other Senator in the post-Vietnam era. Senator Orrin Hatch co-wrote the most sweeping civil rights bill since the 1960s, launched a health insurance program for 25,000,000 uninsured children, co-created the generic drug industry, and championed the greatest HIV/AIDS legislation in American history, while sponsoring or co-sponsoring over 750 pieces of legislation. Based on interviews with Hatch and many of his Senate colleagues plus over 10,000 pages of research from the U.S. Senate Historian's files, this is also the story of a leader who envisions a New Golden Age of Bipartisanship for the future of American politics. Regular Price $29 Regular Price $37 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now: