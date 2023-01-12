Center Street logo center st

Congress and Bipartisanship

John C. Maxwell

Could congress benefit from more bipartisanship? Take our poll.

It’s been more than 100 years since the house of representatives took this long to elect a speaker. As vote after vote unfolded, it became clear that parties (and groups within parties) were—for better or worse—firmly entrenched. Party lines have never been clearer, leaving some to wonder if this session of congress will get anything accomplished if no one is willing to work across the aisle.

The late Orrin Hatch, a senator from Utah from 1977-2019, is often upheld as an inspiration for bipartisanship. These selected quotes from Titan of the Senate, a biography of Hatch’s life and service, offer a motivating argument for bipartisanship:

“According to Scott Anderson, a Utah business leader and longtime friend to Hatch, “His secret was that he was conservative, but he was not blinded by ideology to new ideas. He always stayed true to his conservative anchors, but he knew how to move forward almost in spite of them, and how to compromise without surrendering. I think that’s really what made him great. He has been a champion for doing what’s right. He listens to his opponents and reaches out to them. Above all, he’s an American. He loves the country and he loves the people. When you look at his legislation as a total portfolio, I’ve come to realize that he was trying to make life better for all Americans.

“[Hatch] believed in the idea of pluralism, where you can come together and be united and benefit from your differences, and celebrate your differences while addressing issues that are important. He was passionate about this and determined to make a difference. He brought America together.

Orrin really set the example for those of us who believe that bipartisanship produces better legislation and it is the way to get things done… He recognized that collegiality and collaboration produced compromises that in turn lead to good laws.

So, what do you think?

Could Congress benefit from more bipartisanship?

Yes

No

To discover the life and career of the senator through archival material, original research, and exclusive interviews, read Titan of the Senate. Download the introduction and chapter one for free.

Read THE INTRODUCTION and chapter 1

Meet The Author: William Doyle

William Doyle  is a New York Times bestselling, award-winning author and TV producer based in New York City. His books include American Gun: A History of the United States in 10 Firearms (co-authored with former U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, HarperCollins, 2013); Navy SEALs: Their Untold Story (co-authored with former U.S. Navy SEAL Dick Couch, HarperCollins, 2014); PT 109: An American Epic of War, Survival and the Destiny of John F. Kennedy (HarperCollins, 2015); Let the Children Play (Oxford University Press, 2019); and Beyond Valor (HarperCollins Nelson Books, 2020).

In 2014, Doyle co-produced the top-rated PBS primetime documentary special Navy SEALs: Their Untold Story, the companion TV program for the book. In 2017, he was executive producer of the History Channel primetime TV documentary inauguration special Transition of Power: The Presidency. The Indianapolis Star has called him "a master of crackling prose and a tireless hunter for vital facts and perspectives." His first job was as an intern in the Capitol Hill office of U.S. Senator James Buckley (Conservative-Republican, New York).

