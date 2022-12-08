Center Street In the News: Reverend Russell J. Levenson

Reverend Russell J. Levenson, rector of the largest Episcopal church and priest to President H.W Bust and First Lady Barbara Bust, talks about his new book, Witness to Dignity.

What can we learn from the Bushes? Dignity

“Levenson believed that he was invited into moments where he could serve as a witness — and that meant he had a responsibility to share the wisdom he observed.”—Houston Chronicle

What I experienced at Barbara Bush’s bedside in her final days

“It was, up to that point, the most intense moment in my ordained ministry. God was present and real and there—in that moment. And Barbara? Barbara was home.” —Fox News

How faith shaped the life of a president and first lady

Reverend Russell J. Levenson shares the untold, intimate, and eye-witness account of the character, integrity, service, faith, and dignity of former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush in Witness to Dignity. Download chapter 1 for free.

Witness to Dignity This is the untold, intimate, and eye-witness account of the character, integrity, service, faith, and dignity of former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush by their priest, pastor, and friend.



George and Barbara Bush belonged to and were active members of a Houston church for more than 50 years. The rector of that church, Reverend Russell Jones Levenson, Jr., believes he was invited into private moments with these public individuals so he could serve as a witness: a witness to observe, and a witness to tell.



With never-before shared correspondence, experiences, and personal stories, Levenson offers new insight into the Bushes’ wit and wisdom; their commitment to family and friends; their tireless desire to bless the lives of others; and their steadfast loyalty to their church, their faith, and their God. Before embarking on writing this book on faith, Levenson sought and received the blessing of all the Bush children, including the 43rd president.



Readers will laugh, cry, and be inspired as Levenson ponders how and why he was put in this unique pastoral position, asking questions like, “What on earth was I doing reading the sports section of the paper with the forty-first president, his cabinet member Brent Scowcroft, and a Chinese official on a breezy morning at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine?”



Levenson writes with emotion about being with President Bush and Barbara Bush as they each took their last breaths on this earth. He then describes in full detail the surreal experience of planning a state funeral and giving a eulogy with other presidents in the front row.



