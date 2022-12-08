Center Street In the News: Reverend Russell J. Levenson

Center Street logo center st

Russell J. Levenson

Reverend Russell J. Levenson, rector of the largest Episcopal church and priest to President H.W Bust and First Lady Barbara Bust, talks about his new book, Witness to Dignity.

What can we learn from the Bushes? Dignity

“Levenson believed that he was invited into moments where he could serve as a witness — and that meant he had a responsibility to share the wisdom he observed.”—Houston Chronicle

Read the full article from the Houston chronicle

What I experienced at Barbara Bush’s bedside in her final days

“It was, up to that point, the most intense moment in my ordained ministry. God was present and real and there—in that moment. And Barbara? Barbara was home.” —Fox News

read the full opinion piece from fox news

How faith shaped the life of a president and first lady

"President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, First Lady Barbara, were both shaped by Christian principles that guided their lives, and deaths, said the Episcopal priest who was their pastor and officiated their funerals." —AL.com

Read the full article from the AL.com

Reverend Russell J. Levenson shares the untold, intimate, and eye-witness account of the character, integrity, service, faith, and dignity of former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush in Witness to Dignity. Download chapter 1 for free.

Read chapter 1

Meet The Author: Russell Levenson, Jr.

The Reverend Russell J. Levenson, Jr. lives in Houston, Texas, where he has served as Rector of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church since 2007. With nearly 10,000 members, St. Martin’s is the largest Episcopal Church in North America. Levenson co-officiated and offered a homily at the state funeral for President George H.W. Bush in Washington, D.C. and in Houston. He also officiated and preached at the funeral for First Lady Barbara Bush in Houston. Levenson has been ordained for 30 years and is the author of several devotional books.

 

