Center Street In the News: Rafael A. Mangual

Rafael A. Mangual

Rafael A. Mangual, senior fellow and head of research for policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute, talks about his new book, Criminal [In]Justice.

Why a small number of criminals perpetrate the worst crimes in America

‘“Contrary to the widespread belief that we regularly lock offenders away and throw away the key … the average state prisoner serves just 44 percent of his sentence before he is released.”’And what about the epidemic of police violence? It’s not happening, Mangual claims” —New York Post

The Dangerous Decarceration Agenda

“The trenchant lesson of Mangual’s book, one that policy-makers must assimilate if we are to stanch the resurgence of violent crime, is that depolicing and decarceration lead to massively more crime. And the main victims are the minority communities that can least afford the tragic, life-destroying consequences.” —National Review

A new study that tackles liberal theories of racist justice system

“Mangual, says he has crunched the numbers and found a ‘glaring incongruity between what the harshest critics of law enforcement were saying — about imprisonment and police use of force — and reality’.” —The Daily Mail

Rafael A. Mangual offers an incisive critique of America’s increasingly radical criminal justice reform movement in Criminal (In)Justice. Download the introduction and chapter 1 for free.

Meet The Author: Rafael A. Mangual

Rafael A. Mangual is a senior fellow and head of research for policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research—the think tank renowned for its scholarship on the “Broken Windows” theory of policing in the 1980s and 90s, and for its role in the transformation of New York City into one of the world’s safest and most attractive urban centers. He is also a contributing editor of the Institute’s flagship quarterly magazine, City Journal.

Rafael began his career in policy journalism shortly after graduating from law school, and has since become a fixture in the nation’s ongoing debates about crime, policing, and incarceration. He has published a number of policy papers and columns for broad public consumption in a wide variety of outlets, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post. Rafael regularly appears on national and local television and radio programs, and is a regular speaker at policy conferences and on college and law school campuses.

A graduate of the City University of New York’s Baruch College and DePaul University’s College of Law, Rafael lives in New York City with his wife and their children.

