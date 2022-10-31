Center Street In the News: Rafael A. Mangual

Rafael A. Mangual, senior fellow and head of research for policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute, talks about his new book, Criminal [In]Justice.

Why a small number of criminals perpetrate the worst crimes in America

‘“Contrary to the widespread belief that we regularly lock offenders away and throw away the key … the average state prisoner serves just 44 percent of his sentence before he is released.”’And what about the epidemic of police violence? It’s not happening, Mangual claims” —New York Post

The Dangerous Decarceration Agenda

“The trenchant lesson of Mangual’s book, one that policy-makers must assimilate if we are to stanch the resurgence of violent crime, is that depolicing and decarceration lead to massively more crime. And the main victims are the minority communities that can least afford the tragic, life-destroying consequences.” —National Review

A new study that tackles liberal theories of racist justice system

“Mangual, says he has crunched the numbers and found a ‘glaring incongruity between what the harshest critics of law enforcement were saying — about imprisonment and police use of force — and reality’.” —The Daily Mail

Rafael A. Mangual offers an incisive critique of America’s increasingly radical criminal justice reform movement in Criminal (In)Justice. Download the introduction and chapter 1 for free.

Criminal (In)Justice In his impassioned-yet-measured book, Rafael A. Mangual offers an incisive critique of America's increasingly radical criminal justice reform movement, and makes a convincing case against the pursuit of "justice" through mass-decarceration and depolicing. After a summer of violent protests in 2020—sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks—a dangerously false narrative gained mainstream acceptance: Criminal justice in the United States is overly punitive and racially oppressive. But, the harshest and loudest condemnations of incarceration, policing, and prosecution are often shallow and at odds with the available data. And the significant harms caused by this false narrative are borne by those who can least afford them: black and brown people who are disproportionately the victims of serious crimes. In Criminal (In)Justice, Rafael A. Mangual offers a more balanced understanding of American criminal justice, and cautions against discarding traditional crime control measures. A powerful combination of research, data-driven policy journalism, and the author's lived experiences, this book explains what many reform advocates get wrong, and illustrates how the misguided commitment to leniency places America's most vulnerable communities at risk. The stakes of this moment are incredibly high. Ongoing debates over criminal justice reform have the potential to transform our society for a generation—for better or for worse. Grappling with the data—and the sometimes harsh realities they reflect—is the surest way to minimize the all-too-common injustices plaguing neighborhoods that can least afford them.

