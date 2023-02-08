Center Street logo center st

Center Street In the News: Christopher C. Miller

Rafael A. Mangual

Christopher C. Miller, President Trump’s last secretary of defense discusses is debut book, Soldier Secretary.

Pentagon chief details January 6 riot response

“He [Christopher C. Miller] does describe the “histrionic” phone calls he received from House and Senate leadership, the “irony” of Speaker Nancy Pelosi begging for the National Guard after “decrying” its use to put down the George Floyd riots, lambasts the “panic” of politicians during the breach of the Capitol, and promises a tell-all in the pages to come.”—The Spectator

Read the full article from the Spectator

Melania Trump watched 2019 ISIS raid from Situation Room, suggested ‘hero dog’ story in media.

“The details of the scene are included in “Soldier Secretary,” a memoir by former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller set for release on Tuesday.” —The Hill

read the full article from The Hill

Meet The Author: Christopher C. Miller

Christopher C. Miller served as Acting Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump. A former Special Forces Commander and a proud Green Beret, Miller was the first of his generation — the generation that fought our nation's enemy's face-to-face in the streets of Baghdad and the mountains of Afghanistan — to serve as a Cabinet official responsible for America's security. Prior to his appointment as Acting Secretary of Defense, the Senate unanimously confirmed Miller on August 6, 2020 as the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, where he was responsible for defending the nation from terrorist attacks.

