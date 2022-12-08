5 Ways to Win at Life from John C. Maxwell

How do you define winning at life? Is it having a lot of money? Is it being famous? Or is it growing into your greatest potential and purpose? John Maxwell is here to help you figure out what success means to you and how you can reach whatever goals you’re trying to meet..

1. Focus on today.

Today is the only time you have. It’s too late for yesterday. And you can’t depend on tomorrow. Hoping for a good future without investing in today is like a farmer waiting for a crop without ever planting any seed. The secret of your success is determined by your daily agenda.

2. View everyone as a potential friend.

When you understand that being connected to others is one of life’s greatest joys, then you realize that the best of life comes when you initiate and invest in good relationships. At the end of each day, ask yourself, “Have I been thoughtful toward people today? Have I treated others as potential friends?” If the answers are yes, then you’ve done your part.

3. Put important ahead of urgent.

Since you can’t change time, you must instead change your approach to it. Most people are driven by the urgent, by whatever comes up next. To win at life, you can’t do that. Excellence comes from doing the right things right, the important things before the urgent ones. The rest you have to let go of.

4. Give your family your best.

You have no control over the past or how you were treated. But you determine how you treat your family today and in the future. The way you approach family life has a profound impact on how you live and on the legacy you leave. Do you want to change the world and make it a better place? Good. Start by going home and loving your own family. Let change begin there.

5. Make yourself better every day.

Personal growth changes you from the inside out. When you improve your career skills, you become better equipped to face challenges. When you learn new emotional and relational skills, you are able to work through relational issues. When you develop habits and disciplines related to eating and exercise, your health and fitness improve. Make it your goal to grow in some way every day!

Master What Matters Move past what used to be, stop day-dreaming about what could be, and make the most of today with the fourteen values that help leaders win at life. The choices you make every day based on your values are what define you. And define your life. Make the right ones, and you are a winner. And here's the good news: they're not rocket science. Anyone can make them. Internationally bestselling author and leadership expert John C. Maxwell shares twelve everyday choices that you can make today and every day. They will help you master what matters so that you can have a better life.



Titles in the Maxwell Moments series will be single-concept books in a creative format, chock full of wisdom, insight, and inspiration. Each will contain the essence of one of John’s messages, divided into short chapters to be savored in small bites, read in a single sitting, given as gifts, and used as mentoring tools. The choices you make every day based on your values are what define you. And define your life. Make the right ones, and youa winner. And here’s the good news: they’re not rocket science. Anyone can make them. Internationally bestselling author and leadership expert John C. Maxwell shares twelve everyday choices that you can make today and every day. They will help you master what matters so that you can have a better life.Maxwell Moments is an innovative new line of derivative books unlike any other Maxwell books in the marketplace. They will look and feel fresh, appealing to a younger and more innovative audience while delivering the time-tested Maxwell message of hope, personal growth, leadership development, and success.Titles in the Maxwell Moments series will be single-concept books in a creative format, chock full of wisdom, insight, and inspiration. Each will contain the essence of one of John’s messages, divided into short chapters to be savored in small bites, read in a single sitting, given as gifts, and used as mentoring tools. Regular Price $15.99 Regular Price $21.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now: