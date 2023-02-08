4 Virtues that define transformational leaders in every arena

We find ourselves in such a moment. As we consider the hurdles before us and what it will ask of our country, we must look for leaders with the vision to set the course, the courage to act decisively, the humility to improve continually, and the selflessness to serve their institutions and country. These four virtues define transformational leaders in every arena, whether they be an elected official, a corporate executive, the director of a local community group, or the head of state. As an observer and a practitioner, I have always found them to be essential and have continually, often unsuccessfully, tried to embody them. I hope our nation’s leaders— be they in business, government, or any other institution of American life— will too

1. Leaders must be forward-thinking.

Leaders must be able to see through the fog and chaos of the moment and to envision the path forward. The dial on the compass sometimes seems to spin without stopping, but it’s the leader’s duty to rally the team, set the direction, bring others on board, and accomplish the mission.

2. Virtuous leadership takes courage.

courage is not just found on the battlefield or in the face of physical harm. It takes courage to pursue a strong vision and, especially, to change course when needed. Hopefully, our leaders will have that same courage of their convictions to fight for what they see is right and to be willing to change and adapt to an ever-​changing world.

3. Leaders must be humble.

Humility of this kind is not the absence of kindness but a true sign of it. It can be superpower that lets you walk into any conversation open to hard questions and harder answers and which allows you to improve and learn constantly. And self-​improvement, as I’m continually reminded, is what keeps leaders strong.

4. Being a leader require selflessness.

True leadership is not about you. It is about selfless service to others and to the mission. Everything else— all the accolades and power that come with leadership— are a distraction from that simple truth.

Great leaders always make sure the men and women in their command are taken care of first. Great leaders focus on the mission and those along with them in that mission, not themselves. Great leaders rally people through vision, courage, humility, and service. Our nation needs leaders like these to spearhead the great American renewal, and nothing trains leadership like the opportunity and honor of serving the country.

To discover a groundbreaking vision for how to unlock America’s full potential for greatness, read Superpower in Peril by David McCormick. Download chapter one for free.

Superpower in Peril Discover a groundbreaking vision for how to unlock America’s full potential for greatness from one of the country’s foremost conservative leaders: David McCormick, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates. It’s easy to be pessimistic about the state of our country these days, but as McCormick explains, if the true test of a great country is its capacity for self-renewal, the United States of America stands apart. Our country has continually defeated grave threats and overcome domestic divisions when the odds have been stacked against us. That’s the American story, and we can do it again.



Drawing on decades of leadership in business, the military, and government, McCormick issues a call for visionary, servant leadership and outlines a conservative agenda for American renewal that would expand access to the American Dream, ensure U.S. technological supremacy, confront China, and revive the restless, courageous, and indefatigable spirit that dwells within the American heart.



This book is a must read for those who care deeply about the future of America. McCormick, a former candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022, argues the path forward is treacherous and uncertain. It will undoubtedly test our resilience and place in the world. But if we commit ourselves to renewal, America's best days are yet to come. It’s easy to be pessimistic about the state of our country these days, but as McCormick explains, if the true test of a great country is its capacity for self-renewal, the United States of America stands apart. Our country has continually defeated grave threats and overcome domestic divisions when the odds have been stacked against us. That’s the American story, and we can do it again.Drawing on decades of leadership in business, the military, and government, McCormick issues a call for visionary, servant leadership and outlines a conservative agenda for American renewal that would expand access to the American Dream, ensure U.S. technological supremacy, confront China, and revive the restless, courageous, and indefatigable spirit that dwells within the American heart.This book is a must read for those who care deeply about the future of America. McCormick, a former candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022, argues the path forward is treacherous and uncertain. It will undoubtedly test our resilience and place in the world. But if we commit ourselves to renewal, America's best days are yet to come. Regular Price $29 Regular Price $37 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now: