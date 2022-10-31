John C. Maxwell is known for his practical, real-world advice about business, leadership, and personal growth. But what if he could help you go a little deeper and figure out a better way to think? Find out more here…

5 Qualities of Great Leaders (and Thinkers)!

1. Learn how to see the big picture.

You need to see longer, wider, and farther than others do. You must make the effort to get outside of yourself and your own limited point of view. Become a good listener—especially of those who you know disagree with you. Expand your world.

2. Go against the flow.

If you want to succeed, you need to think about what’s best, not what’s popular. Unpopular thinking, even when resulting in success, is largely underrated, unrecognized, and misunderstood. Unpopular thinking contains the seeds of vision and opportunity.

3. Learn how to focus for long periods of time.

Focused thinking removes distractions and mental clutter so you can concentrate on an issue and think with clarity. If you don’t know what your target is, how will you ever hit it? Focusing your thinking helps you to know the goal—and to achieve it

4. Invite the right people to the table.

Be strategic. Who you invite to the table makes all the difference. Successful teams and organizations work together to harness a team’s ideas. They practice shared thinking. They value cooperation more than competition.

5. Evaluate your past decisions.

Reflecting and learning afterward can give you clarity and help you diffuse doubt. It can give you confidence for future decisions because you’ve got road markers from having mentally been there before. Without reflection, it can be very difficult to see the big picture.

To learn more about how you can get the edge in a competitive world, read The Thinker's Edge by John C. Maxwell

The Thinker's Edge How Can You Get an Edge in a Competitive World?



Think better.



Whether you’re competing against others or trying to beat your own best performances, good thinking is the key.



In The Thinker’s Edge, international bestselling author and leadership expert John C. Maxwell shares eleven simple practices to help you better use your most-valuable asset—your mind.



By developing your thinking and creating habits of mind, you will gain insight and perspective, become innovative and focused, display realism and optimism, and embrace strategy while adding value to others. Follow Maxwell’s advice, and you and your team will perform better than you ever have before.



About Maxwell Moments



Maxwell Moments is an innovative new line of books unlike any other Maxwell books in the marketplace. With a fresh new look and feel, they will appeal to a younger and more innovative audience while delivering the same time-tested Maxwell message of hope, personal growth, leadership development, and success.



