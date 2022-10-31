Center Street logo center st

5 Qualities of Great Leaders and Thinkers

John C. Maxwell

5 Qualities of Great Leaders (and Thinkers)!

1. Learn how to see the big picture.

You need to see longer, wider, and farther than others do. You must make the effort to get outside of yourself and your own limited point of view. Become a good listener—especially of those who you know disagree with you. Expand your world.

2. Go against the flow.

If you want to succeed, you need to think about what’s best, not what’s popular. Unpopular thinking, even when resulting in success, is largely underrated, unrecognized, and misunderstood. Unpopular thinking contains the seeds of vision and opportunity.

3. Learn how to focus for long periods of time.

Focused thinking removes distractions and mental clutter so you can concentrate on an issue and think with clarity. If you don’t know what your target is, how will you ever hit it? Focusing your thinking helps you to know the goal—and to achieve it

4. Invite the right people to the table.

Be strategic. Who you invite to the table makes all the difference. Successful teams and organizations work together to harness a team’s ideas. They practice shared thinking. They value cooperation more than competition. 

5. Evaluate your past decisions.

Reflecting and learning afterward can give you clarity and help you diffuse doubt. It can give you confidence for future decisions because you’ve got road markers from having mentally been there before. Without reflection, it can be very difficult to see the big picture.

Meet The Author: John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 24 million books in fifty languages. Often called America’s #1 leadership authority, Maxwell was identified as the most popular leadership expert in the world by Inc. magazine in 2014, and he has been voted the top leadership professional six years in a row on LeadershipGurus.net. He is the founder of The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, and EQUIP, a non-profit organization that has trained more than 5 million leaders in 180 countries. Each year Maxwell speaks to Fortune 500 companies, presidents of nations, and many of the world’s top business leaders.

